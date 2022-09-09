2 Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty were men of ‘character, integrity,’ sheriff says

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has identified two deputies killed in the line of duty as 38-year-old Marshall Ervin, Jr. and 42-year-old Jonathan Koleski.

The sheriff’s office said both men were married and Ervin was the father of two children.

On Friday, several agencies held a press conference to provide updates on the investigation, which is being conducted by the Cobb County Police Department.

“Inexpressible condolences go out to the families of the two heroes who gave their lives last night in this community,” Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer at a news conference Friday afternoon. “The families and friends and coworkers of the officers are in our thoughts.”

The deputies were shot and killed as they attempted to serve a warrant at a Marietta home on Thursday night.

VanHoozer said Ervin and Koleski went to the home on Hampton Glen Court around 7:45, where the deputies tried to take a man who lived at the home, Christopher Cook, into custody.

“While they were doing that, they were confronted by an individual inside the home with a weapon. Both deputies gave that individual loud, clear, firm commands to drop the weapon,” VanHoozer aid. “He did not do that. At that point, there was an exchange of gunfire between the subject and the deputies, and both deputies succumbed to their wounds.”

Deputies identified the shooter as Christopher Golden. Deputies said that after a standoff with officers, both men came out of the house and surrendered to police.

Cook was wanted on prior felony theft be receiving charges and he is still facing the same charges.

Golden was charged with three counts of felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault of a police officer.

Cobb County Police Chief Craig Owens said the department has been in contact with both fallen deputies’ wives.

“Of course they both are devastated, as anyone would be in this tragedy,” Owens said. “They are heartbroken, as we all are, and we are coming together as a family with the support of our local agencies and giving them as much support as we possibly can to comfort them at this time.”

Owen described both deputies as outstanding family men with character and integrity.

VanHoozer said the investigation is ongoing and praised the outpouring of support from the community.

“The men and women in law enforcement go in knowing on the front end that they may have to give their life for this job. They do it to avenge violence, they do it to seek justice for victims, they do it to prevent incidents like this from happening,”VanHoozer said. “Their goal is to protect people that they don’t know. What we saw last night was not only a law enforcement family that came together in an incredible way, but we also saw the community come together in an incredible way.”

Anyone who wants to help the families of the victims is asked to donate to the Cobb Sheriff’s Foundation HERE.