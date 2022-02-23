2 Colonial restaurant owners charged in Binghamton rape, drug case

Two owners of the Colonial bar and restaurant were charged as a result of an ongoing investigation, the Binghamton Police Department said Wednesday.

Yaron Kweller, 41, of Vestal, was charged with third-degree rape, and Jordan Rindgen, 33, of Binghamton, was charged with third-degree and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, both felonies.

The charges are in connection with an ongoing investigation into a Nov. 27, 2021 incident at 141 Washington St. in Binghamton.

Police say another arrest in the case is expected.

In December, a Facebook group emerged calling for a boycott of the Colonial and affiliated restaurants, Dos Rios Cantina and Stone Fox, alleging the sexual assault of more than a dozen women by employees. All three restaurants closed for 29 days following the allegations.

The day after the restaurants closed, Binghamton Police announced an investigation into an unspecified Nov. 29 incident involving employees, but provided no additional details.

Shortly before reopening last month, all three restaurants announced the adoption of a “revised management team” to “handle all day to day operations of the businesses,” and promised to “take every appropriate action to ensure a healthy and safe environment for our team and our guests.”

Both individuals were arraigned in Binghamton City Court and released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Binghamton Police Detective Division at 607-772-7080.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with more information.

