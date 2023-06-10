2 Columbia men charged in Lexington County shooting that killed one and injured another

Two Columbia men have been arrested in connection with a shooting outside a Lexington County home that killed one person and injured another early Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s department said.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department charged 24-year-old Tyrese Dwan Glascho and 18-year-old Jalin Trevon Jordan with five different crimes, according to arrest warrants: murder, attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

“The charges against both suspects stem from an attempted armed robbery in front of a home on Pine Grove Road,” said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon in news release. “Detectives have determined the suspects tried to rob the man at about 2 a.m.”

Following the attempted armed robbery, Glascho and Jordan fired their guns in the direction of a man and woman, Koon said.

“The woman was hit in the upper body and eventually pronounced dead on the scene,” Koon said in a news release. “The man was shot multiple times and continues to recover at the hospital.”

Jordan was arrested Thursday and Glascho was arrested Friday morning. The men are being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.