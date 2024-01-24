2 Columbus-area men who blame each other for deadly robbery get 56 yrs to life sentences

At a sentencing hearing in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, attorneys for two men convicted of double murder blamed the other defendant for the deadly 2022 robbery.

But Judge Stephen McIntosh said it didn't matter which codefendant did the shooting because evidence shows both men planned the armed robbery.

McIntosh sentenced both Mason Thompson Bray, 24, of Grove City, and Skylor Vanhouten, 22, of Prairie Township, on Wednesday to life in prison with the opportunity for parole after 56 years.

Justifying the lengthy prison terms, McIntosh said this case is one of the worst he's seen.

A jury in Franklin County Common Pleas Court in November convicted Thompson Bray and Vanhouten in the deaths of 19-year-old Trintan Mendoza and 21-year-old Francisco Rodriguez.

The victims were shot 14 times between them — many times at close range — on May 27, 2022, inside their Prairie Township home. Both perpetrators were armed, but the bullets came from one gun based on ballistic evidence, according to Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor Jason Manning.

The jury found both defendants guilty of multiple charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery.

According to testimony at trial, Thompson Bray and Vanhouten intended to rob the victims of drug dealing proceeds. Thompson Bray and Vanhouten had guns and wore masks and gloves. They waited outside the house for more than an hour before going in.

A few hours after the shooting, according to evidence presented at trial, Thompson Bray and Vanhouten bought spray paint and painted the red truck they drove to the robbery with black paint in an attempt to hide their involvement.

Vanhouten intends to appeal his conviction, said his attorney, Mark Hunt.

Prior to being sentenced, Thompson Bray, apologized during the hearing to the families of Mendoza and Rodriguez.

"I’m very sorry," he said. "This is a horrible situation that should have never happened. Your honor, I did not hurt nobody. I didn’t plan for anybody to get hurt."

jlaird@dispatch.com

@LairdWrites

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Franklin County judge gives two lengthy sentences for deadly robbery