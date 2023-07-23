2 Columbus Police officers struck by hit-and-run vehicle; Suspect taken into custody

Two Columbus Police officers were injured after they were hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop Saturday morning.

>> TRENDING: Eastbound U.S. 35 closed in Greene County due to police incident

Columbus Police responded to the area of Interstate 70 near James Road at around 1:45 a.m. to stop a vehicle, a spokesperson for the department told WBNS. The driver then got into a physical altercation with officers after being ordered to exit the vehicle.

The driver’s identity was undisclosed to media outlets.

The suspect allegedly attempted to leave the scene, but hit two officers with their vehicle in the process.

A Columbus Police helicopter was requested to trace and track the suspect vehicle, which ended when the driver crashed into a pole in the area of Interstate 71 near East Weber Road.

The suspect was taken into custody with charges pending.

Both injured officers were hospitalized for treatment. Their conditions were labeled as “stable.”

The Columbus Police Department led the investigation into the incident.