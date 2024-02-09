2 confirmed dead after plane goes down on interstate in Florida, hits vehicle

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- At least two people are dead after a small private plane crashed onto an interstate in Florida on Friday.

The Federal Aviation Administration told media outlets a Bombardier Challenger 600 jet carrying five people crashed onto Interstate 75 near Naples Friday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol officers said the plane collided with a vehicle.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office told local news that at least two people were confirmed dead in the fiery crash.

NBC2 reported the Naples Airport Tower was in contact with the plane before it crashed. Air traffic control heard the pilot say the plane lost both engines and was two miles away from Naples Airport.

The pilot then was heard to say the plane wouldn't make it.

Three people made it off the plane alive. No injuries were immediately reported.

The aircraft was reportedly on its way from Columbus, Ohio, to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport before attempting to make an emergency landing in Naples.

The plane is registered to Fort Lauderdale-based East Shore Aviation LLC, the FAA told local news.

Authorities shut down all lanes on Interstate 75 near exit 105 and asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.