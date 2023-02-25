2 construction workers save man whose kayak overturned in Barnegat Bay

TOMS RIVER - Two quick-thinking contractors saved a man Friday afternoon from the icy waters after his kayak overturned in the Barnegat Bay, according to the Toms River Police Department.

Randolph Fuson and Charles Baldwin, two contractors with IEW Construction, were performing maintenance on the Tunney Bridge on Friday afternoon. Just after 3 p.m., they saw an overturned kayak in the water, according to a press release from the Toms River Police Department.

They took a quick glance around and heard someone yelling for help.

Fuson and Baldwin followed the victim's voice and located a man stuck in the water. They threw a life vest and life ring to the man, keeping him afloat and in sight.

A man was saved Friday afternoon after his kayak overturned in Barnegat Bay.

Soon after, police officers and firefighters from Toms River and Seaside Heights arrived on the scene to pull him from the water.

The victim, who was not identified, was treated at Community Medical Center.

The incident is still under investigation by Toms River police.

