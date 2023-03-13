2 construction workers seriously injured after driver hits them on I-75, runs away, police say

Two construction workers are fighting for their lives after being hit on I-75 Sunday morning.

Marietta police said at 1:40 a.m., officers received reports of a pedestrian hit on Roswell Road under the I-75 overpass.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the investigation, construction workers 38-year-old Jimmy Varraza and 28-year-old Oscar Aguilar, both of Atlanta, were out of their car setting up a directional traffic board for a lane closure.

At the same time, investigators said a gray 2019 Volkswagen Jetta traveling east on Roswell Road failed to yield to the lane closure and hit the message board and construction workers.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said the driver stopped at the scene and ran on foot before first responders arrived.

Both Varraza and Aguilar were taken to Grady Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not identified the driver.

Marietta police spokesperson Chuck McPhilamy said the gray 2019 Volkswagen Jetta that struck the men was not stolen but was not being driven by the registered owner, and that police are working with the owner to determine to whom they loaned their car.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“They’re facing a litany of charges now. They’ve made the situation much worse and continue to make it worse the longer they go unanswered,” McPhilamy said. “What they need to do is just come forward and explain their side of what happened so that we can try and piece this puzzle together.”

McPhilamy said the driver faces charges of serious injury by motor vehicle, Georgia’s move-over law, and multiple other charges that have yet to be determined.

Anyone with information regarding the accident is urged to contact Officer K. Bedford at 770-794-5364.

The investigation is ongoing.

IN OTHER NEWS: