2 convicted in 2004 Xbox murders in Deltona to be resentenced in court this week

A Volusia County judge will hear motions ahead of the resentencing for two people convicted of murder.

Investigators said Troy Victorino and Jerone Hunter broke into a Deltona home looking for an Xbox game system back in 2004.

Victorino had been evicted from the home.

Investigators said the two stabbed, tortured, and beat six people to death.

Their death sentences were overturned in 2017 because of a state Supreme Court ruling requiring unanimous jury decisions in death penalty cases.

Their resentencing is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning.

