2 convicted in high-speed chase murder on Highway 58

Sep. 15—Two men face the possibility of sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole after they were convicted Thursday of first-degree murder and other crimes in a high-speed chase shooting on Highway 58.

A Kern County jury found Taeviyon Wandick and Denell King guilty of the first-degree murder of Daniell Williams, the Kern County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

The jury also found both defendants guilty of the special circumstance of committing the murder by shooting from a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit murder, a felony committed for the benefit of a criminal street gang and gang participation.

According to prosecutors, at about 6:30 p.m. May 5, 2022, East Side Crips gang members Wandick and King pursued Williams at speeds beyond 90 mph as he drove away from Valley Plaza and onto Highway 58. King drove their vehicle into the center median, and from the front passenger seat, Wandick fired at least seven gunshots at Williams, striking him and causing his vehicle to swerve and crash into the center divider of eastbound highway 58, the Kern County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

The defendants drove away, exiting at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Other drivers called 911 and tried to help Williams, but he died.

The California Highway Patrol and Bakersfield Police Department's Special Enforcement Unit investigated. According to prosecutors, CHP located video from Valley Plaza that showed the defendants following Williams through the mall parking lot and onto the Highway 99 on-ramp. The defendants' GPS ankle monitors helped investigators tie them to the shooting.

A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday to consider prior convictions and allegations.