2 Corning residents face felony drug charges after police seize meth and cash in search

Two Corning residents with prior criminal records face felony drug charges after a police search of an apartment in the city over the weekend.

Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Corning police officers, assisted by police K-9 Mikey, executed a no-knock warrant issued by City of Corning Court in an apartment at 67 Bridge St., the former Stanton Hotel.

The search warrant was issued following a two-month investigation into the alleged sales and possession of methamphetamine by occupants of that residence.

Large quantities of methamphetamine and cash were seized during the search, police said. Specific amounts aren't being released at this time since it's an ongoing investigation, according to Police Chief Kenzie Spaulding.

As a result of the investigation, police charged Cory M. Johnson, 33, and Carissa J. Thompson, 32, both of Corning, with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony.

Politics How will state legislation impact Southern Tier in 2024? Local reps detail top issues

The minimum penalty for that crime upon conviction is three to eight years in prison if the defendant has no prior criminal history, and can be up to life in prison in some circumstances.

Johnson and Thompson are both two-time convicted felons, police said, and Thompson is currently on parole for drug-related convictions.

The suspects were arraigned in Steuben County Centralized Arraignment Part Court, and committed to the Steuben County Jail without bail to await further court action.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges may be filed, police said.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Corning police charge two with felony drug counts after meth seized