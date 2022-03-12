🌱 2-County Chase Involves 3 PDs + Good Day Cafe Closing Doors

Hey, neighbors! Kathy Mandell here with Sunday's issue of the Myrtle Beach Daily. Hope you all remembered to spring ahead for daylight saving time! Today is March 13, 2022, and let's get started checking out things that are happening on the Grand Strand.

Here are the top stories in Myrtle Beach today:

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol, and Horry County Police were led on a two-county chase Saturday morning. The incident ended in Pawleys Island after officers used stop sticks in the Litchfield Exchange neighborhood, stopping the suspect's vehicle. The 39-year-old Pawleys Island man was taken into custody, charged with failure to stop for blue lights and siren. There was an active warrant out on the suspect for assault on a law enforcement officer. (WMBF) A large crowd gathered Saturday at Florence Regional Airport to attend former President Trump's rally. As of the time of this posting, the first guest speaker, Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, spoke about various issues important to people attending the rally. Other speakers scheduled to appear before Mr. Trump takes the stage include Governor McMaster, state Rep. Russell Fry, college football hall of fame coach Lou Holtz, entrepreneur Graham Allen, and former state Rep. Katie Arrington. Law enforcement set up a No Drone Zone in the area. (WBTW) Senator Lindsey Graham announced a list of projects in South Carolina that will receive federal funding now that the U.S. Senate passed the Fiscal Year 2022 spending bill. Horry County Council had given a list to Graham's office previously, with one item being the funding of I-73. Horry County leaders are encouraged that the project seems to be coming together, albeit slowly. Leaders have been asking for completion of the roadway for many years. Council member Johnny Vaught said I-73 would alleviate some major traffic areas, such as Highway 501, but admits it will be a long wait time for construction to begin. (WMBF) There were quite a few power outages in Horry County Saturday morning when strong winds came through the Grand Strand. Power was restored by mid afternoon. (WMBF) Officials in Surfside Beach have reported that the new pier that's currently under construction appears to have weathered the windstorm. Businesses atop the pier platform also withstood the strong winds. (WBTW) The owner of Good Day Cafe´ in Surfside Beach is closing the business because of ongoing health issues after he was injured in a hit and run crash the day after Christmas. Kevin Andrews announced the decision on Facebook on Friday, saying in part: "This is a very hard message to write to you all. I was involved in a hit and run and sustained some injuries and a broken hand," and "with great sadness Good Day Cafe´ will be shutting down on 3/21 so I can address these lingering health issues. I am not sure of when and if I can reopen." (wpde.com)

Today in Myrtle Beach:

From my notebook:

Even though the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival was postponed until next Saturday , March 19th, Duck's Night Life on Main Street kept the celebration going on Saturday regardless of the weather . The popular bar will benefit from two weekends of St. Patty's Day celebrations! (WPDE)

One Horry County family had quite the scare as parts of their back porch tore off their home and landed on the front of their house while one occupant and her dogs were asleep Saturday morning. The resident describes the windstorm that blew through the Grand Strand as "terrifying" , saying her whole house shook and then the porch blew off and hit the roof. The family is left with a mess, but it appears that no one was injured. (WBTW)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Plantation Lakes: The pandemic worsened loneliness for many Medicare enrollees - An eHealth survey found that more than one-third of Medicare beneficiaries were affected by worsening isolation or loneliness during the pandemic, while about 25% said they experienced anxiety and one-fifth reported experiencing depression, Fierce Healthcare reported . Almost half of more than 3,800 respondents said they were willing to seek mental health care, but more than 60% were unaware that Medicare offers coverage for mental health care. (Nextdoor)

An Horry County woman had a close call, almost getting scammed by callers using an 843 area code and claiming to be law enforcement officials. The callers tell recipients that they are in trouble because they missed jury duty, for example. The woman was put on hold and transferred to someone claiming to be a captain with the sheriff's department. The only problem was, they pronounced "Horry" wrong! That made the woman realize the whole thing was a scam, and she reported the incident to authorities. The Horry County Sheriff's Office wants to remind everyone that they never ask for payments over the telephone. (wpde.com)

