2-county sweep nets 91 Charlotte-area violent-crime suspects, officials say

A crime reduction operation in the Carolinas has resulted in the apprehension of 91 individuals on a multitude of charges, including violent crimes, prosecutors and police announced in Gastonia on Wednesday.

The charges include homicide, aggravated assault, sexual assault, drug distribution, robbery, child sexual assault and gun crimes, officials said at a news conference outside Gaston County Police headquarters.

The enforcement operation took place from July 5 to July 15 in Gaston County and York County, S.C., with special emphasis on Gastonia and Rock Hill.

Led by the U.S. Marshals Service, “Operation Washout” is a violent crime reduction initiative that brings together federal, state and local law enforcement, officials said. It focuses on improving safety in local communities.

This is a developing story.