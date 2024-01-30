2 people in critical condition after shooting Monday night in Fort Worth’s Northside

Two people are in critical condition after a shooting in Fort Worth’s Northside Monday evening, according to MedStar.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Northwest 16th Street around 5:40 p.m. Monday for a shooting.

Police have not released any information about the shooting, including what happened and whether a suspect as been identified or is in custody.

