2 critically injured after shooting in Whitehaven, officials say

Two people were shot late Monday night in Whitehaven.

Memphis Fire officials said they received a call about the incident at 10 p.m.

An ambulance responded to the 100 block of Hillview at the Valley Forge Apartments but found no victims.

Then they responded to the 3600 block of Neely Road, where the victims were located.

Two people were rushed to Regional One. One was a man, MFD said.

Both are in critical condition.

When FOX13′s crew arrived, Memphis Police cars had flooded the scene.

No suspect information has been released.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: