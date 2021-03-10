2 cruise lines are pivoting to offer summer 'land tours' in Alaska - see what it'll be like to take

The Portage Glacier Cruise. Princess Cruises

On top of suspended cruises amid COVID-19, Alaska cruises have been halted due to Canadian restrictions.

Now, Princess Cruises and Holland America will be offering land-based Alaska tours.

Visitors can stay at the cruise lines' Alaska resorts.

Cruising to Alaska has been put on hold, but Carnival Corporation's Princess Cruises and Holland America have found a new way to offer travelers a chance to visit the state, sans cruising.

Last month, the Canadian government announced a cruising ban in the country's waters until February 2022. As a result, the possible return of Alaska cruises by the end of this year was also put on hold due to port call and flag-bearing issues.

Shortly after this ban was declared, Princess Cruises unsurprisingly canceled trips that were once set to cross Canadian waters, and said it would be "engaged with various US and Canadian government officials" to save any 2021 cruises that had plans to sail through the country.

Similarly, Holland America isn't offering any cruises to Alaska before April 2022.

"We understand how much of Alaska is dependent on the cruise economy," Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises' president said in the press release. "We are going to do all we can to help our business partners and the communities of Alaska."

The Kenai River. Princess Cruises

While lawmakers have been proposing possible solutions, Holland America and Princess Cruises have decided to address these matters by pivoting to land-based Alaska tours instead.

The wildlife in Alaska. Princess Cruises

Starting this summer, the cruise lines' customers can instead travel to Alaska via Princess Alaska Lodges, Holland America's Westmark Hotels, and Gray Line Alaska, the latter a tour company.

The Westmark Fairbanks. Princess Cruises

"Many people stayed close to home [last year], so this summer, as we're able to reopen some of these land offerings, we are more ready than ever to welcome visitors back through our doors," Dave McGlothlin, vice president of tour operations with Holland America and Princess Cruises in Alaska and Yukon, said in the press release.

The wildlife in Alaska. Princess Cruises

Travelers who miss cruising with Princess Cruises or Holland America can instead stay at Alaska resorts owned by the two cruise lines: Holland America's McKinley Chalet Resort and Westmark Fairbanks Hotel ...

The McKinley Chalet Resort. Princess Cruises

... and Princess Cruises' Kenai Princess Wilderness Lodge above the Kenai River.

The Kenai Princess Wilderness Lodge. Princess Cruises

These hotels will then offer up different tours and packages so visitors can still experience Alaska without cruises.

The Westmark Fairbanks. Princess Cruises

These guests can then opt to take a guided tour or create their own custom itinerary.

The wildlife in Alaska. Princess Cruises

Options include tours around Alaska's Kenai, Anchorage, Denali, and Fairbanks between five to six nights with either tour director or guidance from staffers.

The McKinley Chalet Resort. Princess Cruises

There's also an eight-hour escorted "Tundra Wilderness Tour" available in Denali National Park with a chance to see Alaskan wildlife, such as bears and caribou.

The wildlife in Alaska. Princess Cruises

Train enthusiasts can book several nights at the national park through the "Denali Rail tours," which shuttles guests to the park from Anchorage or Fairbanks, Alaska.

Denali National Park. Princess Cruises

Desperate to get back on a cruise? Opt for the Portage Glacier Cruises offerings, which brings passengers from Anchorage to the Portage Glacier.

The Portage Glacier Cruise. Princess Cruises

