2 cruise lines are pivoting to offer summer 'land tours' in Alaska - see what it'll be like to take

Brittany Chang
·3 min read
Portage Glacier Cruises_3
The Portage Glacier Cruise. Princess Cruises

  • On top of suspended cruises amid COVID-19, Alaska cruises have been halted due to Canadian restrictions.

  • Now, Princess Cruises and Holland America will be offering land-based Alaska tours.

  • Visitors can stay at the cruise lines' Alaska resorts.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Cruising to Alaska has been put on hold, but Carnival Corporation's Princess Cruises and Holland America have found a new way to offer travelers a chance to visit the state, sans cruising.

Last month, the Canadian government announced a cruising ban in the country's waters until February 2022. As a result, the possible return of Alaska cruises by the end of this year was also put on hold due to port call and flag-bearing issues.

Shortly after this ban was declared, Princess Cruises unsurprisingly canceled trips that were once set to cross Canadian waters, and said it would be "engaged with various US and Canadian government officials" to save any 2021 cruises that had plans to sail through the country.

Read more: Leaked memo reveals some Princess Cruise and Holland America crew members will take pay cuts through June as the coronavirus sends shockwaves through the cruise industry

Similarly, Holland America isn't offering any cruises to Alaska before April 2022.

"We understand how much of Alaska is dependent on the cruise economy," Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises' president said in the press release. "We are going to do all we can to help our business partners and the communities of Alaska."

Exterior Aerial Kenai and river kpl_04
The Kenai River. Princess Cruises

While lawmakers have been proposing possible solutions, Holland America and Princess Cruises have decided to address these matters by pivoting to land-based Alaska tours instead.

DPL_2017_0903_MK_FLYFISHING_21741_CvD_CMYK
The wildlife in Alaska. Princess Cruises

Starting this summer, the cruise lines' customers can instead travel to Alaska via Princess Alaska Lodges, Holland America's Westmark Hotels, and Gray Line Alaska, the latter a tour company.

Westmark Fairbanks King Guest Room
The Westmark Fairbanks. Princess Cruises

"Many people stayed close to home [last year], so this summer, as we're able to reopen some of these land offerings, we are more ready than ever to welcome visitors back through our doors," Dave McGlothlin, vice president of tour operations with Holland America and Princess Cruises in Alaska and Yukon, said in the press release.

190715 MK PRINCESS AK DENALI_PARK 7448_CMYK TB
The wildlife in Alaska. Princess Cruises

Source: Princess Cruises

Travelers who miss cruising with Princess Cruises or Holland America can instead stay at Alaska resorts owned by the two cruise lines: Holland America's McKinley Chalet Resort and Westmark Fairbanks Hotel ...

PE2014_McKinleyChalet_Front_26015595
The McKinley Chalet Resort. Princess Cruises

... and Princess Cruises' Kenai Princess Wilderness Lodge above the Kenai River.

Exterior Main entrance at Kenai kpl_15
The Kenai Princess Wilderness Lodge. Princess Cruises

These hotels will then offer up different tours and packages so visitors can still experience Alaska without cruises.

Westmark Fairbanks Exterior
The Westmark Fairbanks. Princess Cruises

These guests can then opt to take a guided tour or create their own custom itinerary.

KPL_2017_0830_MK_NATUREHIKE_03547_CvD_RGB
The wildlife in Alaska. Princess Cruises

Options include tours around Alaska's Kenai, Anchorage, Denali, and Fairbanks between five to six nights with either tour director or guidance from staffers.

PE2014_McKinleyChalet_River_26015589B
The McKinley Chalet Resort. Princess Cruises

There's also an eight-hour escorted "Tundra Wilderness Tour" available in Denali National Park with a chance to see Alaskan wildlife, such as bears and caribou.

KPL_2017_0829_MK_WILDLIFE_00448_CvD_RGB
The wildlife in Alaska. Princess Cruises

Train enthusiasts can book several nights at the national park through the "Denali Rail tours," which shuttles guests to the park from Anchorage or Fairbanks, Alaska.

Denali_Alaska_National_Park_SMartin_080315_180
Denali National Park. Princess Cruises

Desperate to get back on a cruise? Opt for the Portage Glacier Cruises offerings, which brings passengers from Anchorage to the Portage Glacier.

Portage Glacier Cruises_3
The Portage Glacier Cruise. Princess Cruises

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Royal Caribbean cancels more sailings into late spring, summer with some exceptions

    Royal Caribbean Group has canceled additional sailings on all of their cruise lines, with some exceptions.

  • Major cruise lines delay sailing again

    Several major cruise lines have again extended suspensions of operations as the industry continues to await federal guidance on when cruising can resume from U.S. ports. Royal Caribbean Group announced it canceled sailings scheduled in May on three lines — Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises. Sailings aboard Azamara, a luxury line that Royal Caribbean ...

  • How to Travel to the Caribbean on a Budget

    White sandy beaches provide a restful reprieve from daily stresses. Secluded shores and remote islands encourage natural social distancing. And, if you’re coming from the U.S., you’ll get to explore…

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’

  • Planning to Claim Social Security at 65? You May Need to Rethink That

    Don't get too comfortable with the idea of taking benefits at 65. You may have to file a lot sooner.

  • From safety of Taiwan, new magazine reaches out to Hong Kong diaspora

    A new magazine in support of Hong Kong's struggle for democracy is reaching out to the diaspora and those still living in the former British colony, offering unvarnished commentary from the safety of Taiwan where it is published. Democratic Taiwan has emerged as a place of refuge for some Hong Kongers, to Beijing's anger, especially after China's enforcement of a tough new national security law in Hong Kong last year. In Chinese the new quarterly magazine is called "be water", after a tactic protesters used to evade Hong Kong police and inspired by a maxim of home-grown martial arts legend Bruce Lee that encourages them to be flexible or formless.

  • Airlines, travel groups 'urge' White House to develop COVID passports

    Major U.S. airlines and nearly 30 travel and labor groups are urging the Biden administration to develop temporary COVID-19 health credentials that would allow travelers to show digital proof of their coronavirus test results and vaccination status. Various technology companies and trade groups around the world have already launched digital COVID-19 passports, but travel industry leaders believe a standardized, government-backed credential is necessary to "accelerate safe economic activity and recovery." "The current diverse and fragmented digital health credentials used to implement different countries' air travel testing requirements risk causing confusion, reducing compliance, and increasing fraud."

  • ‘I hope you get eaten by an alligator!’ Man kicked off plane in Florida for no mask

    Another meltdown over masks on a plane ⁠caused a major travel disruption.

  • 12 snubs and surprises from the 2021 BAFTA nominations

    The BAFTAs usually love rewarding British stars, but Olivia Colman, Carey Mulligan, and Sacha Baron Cohen were all snubbed.

  • Spain to reopen to tourists by end of spring

    Spain will open its mass tourism resorts for business in spring once the country has vaccinated between 30 and 40 per cent of its adult population, Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto has said. The introduction of Covid passports to ease international travel is anticipated by May, she said. The statement strikes a more optimistic note than Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who earlier this year said the threshold to allow for a full reopening of the country’s tourism sector should be 70 per cent vaccination. “We could be prepared to start to apply the digital passport in mid-May,” Ms Maroto said in an interview on the Antena 3 television channel. It comes ahead of next week’s expected announcement of a draft EU plan for the Digital Green Pass system showing a traveller’s proof of vaccination or Covid testing status. Ms Maroto also said that Spain was expecting the approval of the single-shot Janssen vaccine “in a matter of days” to assist with a necessary acceleration in the vaccination campaign to reach 30 to 40 per cent inoculation by June. According to Spanish Health Ministry data, by the start of this week the country’s regional health authorities had administered 4.85 million doses of mainly Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, with 1.41 million people completely protected. Even with the EU’s recently reduced expectation of receiving 300 million doses between April and June, the 30 million apportioned to Spain would allow it to reach the 40 per cent threshold of 15.7 million adults sometime in June – as long as the rollout can keep pace with supply.

  • How Much You Really Take Home From a $100K Salary in Every State

    Making a six-figure salary is something many of us aspire to do. However, even if your salary is $100,000, you will take home a lot less home after taxes. Budgeting 101: How To Create a Budget You Can...

  • Goodbye, Organic; Hello, ‘Regen-Certified’—Ready for the Newest Label on Store Shelves?

    For many of us, the organic certification label has become a touchstone we look for to help us choose what’s good for us. But is it good enough? The post Goodbye, Organic; Hello, ‘Regen-Certified’—Ready for the Newest Label on Store Shelves? appeared first on Worth.

  • Rich, poor nations lock horns over bid to waive COVID vaccine patents

    A push to increase production of COVID-19 vaccines for poor nations hung in the balance at the World Trade Organization on Wednesday amid disagreement between richer and developing countries over the issue of patent rights. South Africa and India planned to renew their bid at a two-day meeting to waive rules of the WTO's Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property (TRIPS) agreement, a move that would allow generic or other manufacturers to make more vaccines. Their proposal is backed by dozens of largely developing countries at the WTO, but opposed by Western countries including Britain, Switzerland, EU nations and the United States, which have large domestic pharmaceutical industries.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Despite recent struggles, Florida State is the team to beat in ACC tournament

    Virginia moved past Florida State over the weekend to win the ACC regular season title. But who should you trust in the conference tournament?

  • A homebound year has meant rethinking our rooms, belongings

    “Out of frustration comes brilliant ideas,” says Lisa Cini, founder and president of Mosaic Design Studio. Amhad Freeman, founder of the Nashville, Tennessee-based Amhad Freeman Interiors, says clients now have time to really think about what they need from a room. Another client hired Freeman to redesign an unused home office into an elegant, in-house cocktail bar.

  • If you’re self-employed, don’t file your taxes without taking advantage of these two new tax breaks

    There are two big taxpayer-friendly changes on the 2020 Form 1040 that self-employed people may be 'blissfully unaware of.'

  • Supreme Court sides with Christian students silenced on Georgia campus

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sided with a former Georgia college student who sued his school after it prevented him from expressing religious views in a free-speech zone on campus. The 8-1 decision, authored by Justice Clarence Thomas, said that Chike Uzuegbunam -- who was silenced by Georgia Gwinnett College officials even after he had obtained a permit to proselytize and handout religious literature -- can seek nominal damages despite the fact that the school ultimately changed course and Uzuegbunam subsequently graduated. In a very rare alignment of votes, Chief Justice John Roberts was the lone dissenting justice in the case.

  • Reality Steve Revealed the Next Bachelorette & We Didn’t See This Twist Coming

    Bachelor Nation, get ready for season 17 of "The Bachelorette."

  • Beth Moore, popular Bible writer and evangelist, is 'no longer a Southern Baptist'

    Beth Moore, a popular writer and speaker on the Bible, has quit the Southern Baptist Convention, and people in evangelical Christian circles are struggling to explain how big a deal that is for the largest U.S. Protestant denomination and the broader evangelical community, especially evangelical women. Beth Moore leaving the Southern Baptist Convention is the religion news equivalent to Prince Harry leaving the royal firm. A big and unthinkable deal. — Diana Butler Bass (@dianabutlerbass) March 9, 2021 Moore told Religion News Service on Friday that she is "no longer a Southern Baptist," RNS's Bob Smietana reported Tuesday. "I am still a Baptist, but I can no longer identify with Southern Baptists," she added. "I love so many Southern Baptist people, so many Southern Baptist churches, but I don't identify with some of the things in our heritage that haven't remained in the past." She also said she's ended her 25-year publishing and events partnership with Lifeway Christian Resources, the SBC's publishing arm. Moore, who has said her local Southern Baptist church "growing up saved my live" as a refuge from sexual abuse at home, began her ministry by mixing Bible study into her aerobics class at First Baptist Church in Houston. Lifeway published her first book in 1995, and she then founded Living Proof Ministries. Southern Baptists do not allow women to be pastors, but her teaching ministry earned millions of dollars from 2001 to 2016. Then, in October 2016, Moore was shocked at Donald Trump's comments on the Access Hollywood tape — and more shocked that SBC leaders rallied around him. "The disorientation of this was staggering," she told RNS. After Moore criticized Trump, she became something of a pariah. And when she became an advocate for victims of sexual abuse after the Houston Chronicle in February 2019 uncovered more than 700 cases of sexual abuse by Southern Baptist leaders over 20 years, she says she felt even more an outsider. From 2017 to 2019, RNS reports, Moore's Living Proof Ministries lost $1.8 million . "I do not believe these are days for mincing words," Moore tweeted in December. "I'm 63 1/2 years old & I have never seen anything in these United States of America I found more astonishingly seductive & dangerous to the saints of God than Trumpism. This Christian nationalism is not of God. Move back from it." Moore expects her audiences will be smaller now, she told RNS, but "I am going to serve whoever God puts in front of me." More stories from theweek.comHonduran president urged drug trafficker to 'shove' cocaine 'right up the noses of the gringos,' U.S. allegesThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyMeghan Markle reportedly filed complaint with ITV over Piers Morgan comments

  • Sonny Bill looks to revive boxing career

    Sonny Bill Williams says he will focus on becoming a champion boxer after conceding his body can no longer stand up to the rigours of rugby league. Williams, who won two rugby union World Cups for New Zealand in 2011 and 2015, has dabbled in boxing since a first professional bout in 2009 but the 35-year-old plans to get more serious about it after building a gym in southern Sydney. "I spoke to my manager, I said: 'I'm keen to get back into the ring, I've got a couple of years, I'm 35," he told the Nine Network.