These 2 CT homes have the highest prices in one city. What they cost; what they offer.

If you’re in the market for an estate, one of these two properties may be for you.

Currently the highest priced single homes listed in Hartford, the asking prices are nearly $3 million.

115 Scarborough St., Hartford, CT

At an asking price of $2.975 million, 115 Scarborough St. is the most expensive known single-family property currently on the market in Hartford. This 6-bedroom, 6-bath home is spread out over its 6,583 square feet and 0.66 acres of land.

Located in the coveted West End, the home has been completely renovated with modern luxuries and design. Step inside the expansive living room with mahogany flooring with walnut banding and a custom fireplace with marble. The dining room is a place for entertaining with crown molding and a crystal chandelier.

The kitchen is a culinary dream with top of the line appliances, marble countertops and custom cabinets. It has more than enough space to spread out and cook for a large party. The library on the first floor also offers additional space to entertain with an adjacent powder room.

The true star of the show of this home is the primary suite. A sanctuary for the homeowner, it has a fireplace, two walk-in closets, and a spa-like bathroom with a soaking tub. The second floor has an additional two bedrooms with en-suites. The second floor den provides a quiet spot away from entertaining with a fireplace and wet bar. There is an additional bedroom suite on the third floor and the lower level has a home theater, wine tasting room, gym, bath and kitchenette.

If that isn’t enough space for you, the carriage house has two more bedrooms with a living area, kitchenette and full bath over a 3-car garage.

The home is listed with Lisa Hutt at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties.

1160 Prospect Ave., Hartford, Conn.

Sitting up the street from the Governor’s Mansion is 1160 Prospect Ave., listed at $2.75 million. This 7-bedroom, 8 full bath estate is situated between Asylum and Albany avenues in one of Hartford’s most prestigious neighborhoods. Owned by a well-known local interior designer, it was built in 1921 on one of the highest points in the city, giving it a beautiful view of the Hartford skyline and Connecticut River.

From the street it may not look like much. That’s because it forgoes a grand front lawn to offer a lot behind the home, totaling a little over an acre in total. From an outside terrace deck, you can see the tennis courts, pool and koi pond. It also lends itself to privacy.

Opening the door, it’s not a grand staircase that makes the entryway. It’s the views of the outside lawn that go directly back. The first floor was recently renovated, adding a home office instead of a butler’s pantry and also opening up the kitchen to one large space instead of rooms for staff. It also offers a formal dining room and a launching point for outdoor parties with wine storage and the ability for light meal preparation. It’s the grand room that makes a statement. Featuring a large fireplace, oak lined walls and crown molding, it has its own front entrance and half bath along with a back stairway to the primary suite.

With a total footprint of 8,374 square feet, the upstairs suites and bedrooms offer families space to spread out with multiple closets, bathrooms, area for a gym and more.

The home is listed with John Lepore at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties.