2 in custody, 2 sought in fatal shooting outside high school

1
·1 min read

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police have named two more juvenile suspects in last month’s ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage.

Police said they took a 17-year-old was into custody and are seeking a 15-year-old in the Sept. 27 shooting outside of Roxborough High School. Authorities earlier announced that they had arrested 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins and were searching for a 16-year-old suspect.

Police said the four suspects identified so far have been charged or will be charged with murder, four counts of aggravated assault, firearms crimes and other counts in the shooting. They earlier said they were seeking six suspects: five shooters and a driver.

Authorities said five people jumped from a parked SUV and opened fire on teens who were walking away from an athletic field at the high school. Nicholas Elizalde, 14, of suburban Havertown, was killed and three other teens were wounded and rushed to a hospital. One was treated at the scene.

Police have said they don't believe Elizalde was one of the intended targets of the attack.

Hours before the shooting, Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, signed an order banning guns and deadly weapons from the city’s indoor and outdoor recreational spaces, including parks, basketball courts and pools. A judge barred the city from enforcing that order, siding with a legal challenge citing a state law that prevents any city or county from passing gun-control measures.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The sky’s the limit for him.’ What Kentucky is getting in 7-footer Aaron Bradshaw.

    Bradshaw is arguably the No. 1 center prospect in the basketball recruiting class of 2023, and he’ll play for the Kentucky Wildcats.

  • O.C. officials repeatedly violated the Constitution in jail informant scandal, federal report finds

    U.S. Department of Justice report criticizes the Orange County Sheriff's Department and the district attorney's past use of jail informants.

  • JSO: Early morning shooting leaves one dead

    Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that Saturday morning, JSO received multiple 911 calls of gunshots in the 1300 block of Delmar Street

  • Teen dies after being shot multiple times on South Side

    A 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead Saturday morning after he was found shot multiple times in the Fuller Park neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, Chicago police said. The teen was discovered by a witness who heard multiple shots fired outside their home shortly after midnight in the 700 block of West 50th Street. The teen, who was unresponsive, was taken to the University of Chicago ...

  • Manatee County detectives investigate fatal shooting at Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier

    Manatee County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide that reportedly occurred at 5:15 p.m. Friday at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier.

  • Untangling the Fraud Scandal That Keeps Sacking Brett Favre in Mississippi

    Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre insists he's being "unjustly smeared" as allegations that he's involved in a massive Mississippi welfare fraud scandal refuse to go away.

  • Parkland shooter's life sentence could bring changes to law

    It wasn't long ago that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz would have been looking at a near-certain death sentence for murdering 17 people in Parkland, even if his jury could not unanimously agree on his fate. Until 2016, Florida law allowed trial judges to impose a death sentence if a majority of the jurors agreed. With a 9-3 vote Thursday supporting Cruz's execution, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer would have likely sent him to Death Row for the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

  • Migrants in New York feels they are ‘being used politically’

    STORY: These are just a few of the thousands of migrants who are preparing for their first winter in New York City.More than 17,000 have landed in New York City since April. The increase has set records for the number of people in shelters across New York and could cost the city more than $1 billion… prompting Mayor Eric Adams to declare a state of emergency.Venezuelans make up most of the cities’ new arrivals. They’re being bussed in from Texas under Republican Governor Greg Abbott.Abbott has sent five to six buses every day since September to push the responsibility for border crossers to Democrats like President Joe Biden and Mayor Adams - making migrants like Elva Castro feel like they’re a political pawn."As a professional, I feel like we're being used politically.”For 23 years, Castro was a nurse in Venezuela making the equivalent of just six dollars a month. Trying to flee poverty and violence, Castro and her family relocated throughout South America before making it to New York. Her journey was dangerous--- She trekked through the roadless Darien Gap in Panama and witnessed rapes walking through Mexico.“Of course, the United States does want to give support to Venezuelans, because yes, the United States knows the current situation our country has with [Venezuelan] President [Nicolas] Maduro. And the truth is, Venezuela is not liveable. You can't eat. And the United States knows this.”A New York law is also driving Governor Abbott to send migrants there.The decades old law states that anyone who doesn’t have a place to stay in New York has the right to a shelter.It’s made shelters across the city step up – including Masbia Soup Kitchens where Elva Castro and her family are getting support from.Alexander Rapaport is the Executive Director."We are a nation of immigrants, a city of immigrants. So when we hear the word 'asylum seekers,' we all want to share."But resources are limited.Mayor Adams has called for state and federal funding to help pay for increased housing and services. He’s also urged the federal government to slow the northward flow of migrants from the border.And this week, the Biden administration announced their latest plan to contain illegal immigration.Under the new plan: Washington will grant up to 24,000 Venezuelans humanitarian access to the United States by air, while enabling U.S. officials to expel to Mexico those caught trying to cross by land illegally.

  • Philadelphia police make second arrest in high school shooting after football scrimmage

    Philadelphia police made a second arrest in last month's shooting at Roxborough High School after a football scrimmage that killed a 14-year-old and injured four other teens.

  • This Florida couple ‘just glowed’ when together. After decades of marriage, they died during Ian

    Fort Myers Beach residents Becky Bodnar and Robert Rigaux were married for more than four decades. They died during Hurricane Ian.

  • Thursday Night Football: Carson Wentz, Justin Fields take a beating as Commanders led 3-0 at halftime

    If you thought last Thursday night’s game was ugly, the Bears and Commanders want you to hold their beer. Joey Slye‘s 38-yard field goal with 46 seconds left in the first half gave Washington a 3-0 halftime lead. Thus, the teams avoided the first halftime shutout since Washington-San Francisco in 2019, which ended in a [more]

  • Winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Bay Area

    Someone in the Bay Area may be a new multi-millionaire. A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in the South Bay, lottery officials announced Friday night.

  • Christopher Meloni Shares His Wife and Kids' Reaction to His Zaddy Title : 'It's All Fun'

    The actor says his wife of 27 years, artist Sherman Williams, and their children, daughter Sophia, 21, and son Dante, 18, mock his sex symbol status.

  • Whitmer, Dixon clash over abortion, gun violence, more during first governor debate

    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her opponent Tudor Dixon met on the debate stage for the first time Thursday night. The debated numerous issues, with abortion being a focal point of the event.

  • Judge dismisses election fraud complaint Melissa Martz filed in loss to U.S. Rep. Brian Mast

    A judge has ruled on a request by Melissa Martz to set aside the results of the Aug. 23 Republican primary election against U.S. Rep. Brian Mast.

  • Violent Crime Task Force Joins Search For Four Oklahoma Men Who Mysteriously Disappeared

    Law enforcement officials in Oklahoma are searching for four men who mysteriously vanished over the weekend. The four friends were last seen on their bicycles on Sunday at around 8:00 p.m. in Okmulgee — about 40 miles south of Tulsa — and never returned to their homes, according to the Okmulgee Police Department. Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, and Mike Sparks, 32, were all reported missing Sunday by Mark’s wife. According to CBS Tulsa affiliate KOTV-DT, Mark and Billy are brothers. Hours

  • Watch a tiny electric race car smash the world acceleration record with a 1.46-second run to 62 mph

    German students built a vehicle that zips to highway speed faster than any car you can buy. Blink and you might miss it.

  • Parents of Parkland shooting victim "disgusted" with sentencing decision

    Ilan and Lori Alhadeff, whose 14-year-old daughter Alyssa was killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, spoke out after a jury recommended life without parole instead of the death sentence for the gunman. Watch their remarks.

  • Amber Heard files 16-point grounds for appeal in Johnny Depp court battle

    Amber Heard filed an appellate brief listing 16 grounds for appeal on Monday, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. Johnny Depp won the defamation lawsuit in June.

  • Vietnam's VinFast recalls a third of its sold EVs to replace sensors

    Vietnam's VinFast said on Saturday it would recall 730 of its model VF e34 electric cars (EVs), which are available only on the domestic market, to make checks and replace their side crash sensors. VinFast, which began operations in 2019, is a unit of Vietnam's biggest conglomerate Vingroup and has sold 2,208 EVs in total since its launch late last year. "The side crash sensor of the airbag system equipped with the VF e34 model is likely to encounter an incompatibility error with the airbag controller... and therefore may send an incorrect signal to the controller," VinFast said in a statement.