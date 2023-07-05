2 in custody after 5 wounded in Boston shooting

Two individuals are in custody after five people were wounded in a shooting in Boston overnight, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 33 Edgewater Drive in the city’s Mattapan section around 2 a.m. found five victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

All of the victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene showed a heavy emergency presence in the area and dozens of evidence markers scattered in the street. Discarded boxes of fireworks were also spotted strewn about in the street.

Police didn’t release the names of the two individuals taken into custody in connection with the incident. Charges haven’t been filed.

Two guns were recovered at the scene, police noted.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

