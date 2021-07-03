2 in custody after Centerville carjacking leads to pursuit into Dayton

Jul. 2—A man and woman are in custody after suspects in a Centerville carjacking fled from police starting in Warren County and ending in Dayton.

Centerville police first received a report of a carjacking at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

A 911 caller said that a man and a woman had carjacked her parents' silver van from a parking lot at the Centerville Place shopping center, near the intersection of Spring Valley Pike and state Route 48, according to police records.

Records said the man reached in and took the 911 caller's money, before circling around the van and jumping in. The caller said she got out of the van and chased the male suspect, but he drove off with a woman in the van.

The suspect crashed into another van on the way out of the parking lot, the caller said.

Centerville police received a report that the vehicle had been found again just eight minutes later by law enforcement in Warren County, driving westbound on state Route 73 near Interstate 75 in Springboro.

Police pursued the van as it drove north on I-75 up into Dayton, turning onto U.S. 35 before exiting and leading police to the area of Third Street and Broadway Street, where police briefly lost track of the van before finding it behind Wright Patt Credit Union on Third Street.

Police found and arrested two people that matched the suspect description nearby, around the intersection of West Fourth Street and Hawthorn Street.

Centerville Police confirmed that two suspects were in custody, but declined to confirm their identities, saying the suspects have not been formally charged yet.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.