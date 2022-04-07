VIDEO: Body, city camera video released in Englewood pursuit, crash

Two people are in custody after a brief pursuit with Englewood police led to a crash Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened in the area of Hoke Road and I-70 around 4:30 p.m.

Officers tried to stop a vehicle that was entered as a stolen vehicle out of Arizona, said Sgt. Corey Follick with the Englewood Police Department.

The vehicle fled from police eastbound on I-70 and got off on the Main Street exit in Englewood, Follick said.

Follick says officers did not try and stop the vehicle until on Main Street, as they were waiting for backup.

Before officers could initiate the traffic stop, the vehicle took an abrupt turn and got back onto westbound I-70 and officers began to pursue it, Follick said.

The pursuit was terminated due to the speeds and traffic conditions, and the vehicle then exited at Hoke Road and collided with a guard rail at Hoke Road and I-70.

Englewood Police body camera video and City of Englewood camera video was obtained by News Center 7 Thursday through a public records request.

In the video, police said you see the male suspect throw a gun.

The two occupants of the vehicle, a man and a woman, both claimed to be injured and taken to area hospitals for evaluation.

Follick says the driver of the vehicle could potentially face charges of receiving stolen property, failure to obey an order of a police officer and potentially a weapons charge due to a gun being recovered nearby.

Englewood Police have not released the names of the suspects pending the filing of charges.







