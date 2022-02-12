2 in custody in Darke County chase that ended in Miami County

Feb. 11—Two men are in custody following a Thursday morning pursuit involving the Darke County Sheriff's Office that ended in Miami County.

The two suspects fled a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Fairborn after the chase ended in Miami County on state Route 721 at Arcanum Lane Road, according to the Darke County Sheriff's Office.

Around 10:12 a.m. the Miami County Sheriff's Office reportedly received a tip that two men were seen being picked up in a truck on Harshbarger Road in Miami County.

Darke County and Miami County deputies, as well as officers from other Miami County law enforcement agencies, responded to the area. The two suspects, identified as 25-year-old Matthew Roddy and 28-year-old Garrett Ludwig, both of Miamisburg, were taken into custody in the 2800 block of Harshbarger Road on warrants, according to the Darke County Sheriff's Office.

The incident started around 5:15 a.m. Thursday after deputies were called to the 400 block of South Main Street in New Madison on a reported breaking and entering, according to the sheriff's office. While responding, deputies found the suspect vehicle, prompting a chase.

During an investigation, deputies learned there was no breaking and entering on South Main Street, but that the suspects were driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Fairborn, according to the sheriff's office.