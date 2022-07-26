2 in custody after drug bust stemming from weekslong investigation in Beaver Falls

Two people are facing charges after a weekslong “investigation of narcotics trafficking” in Beaver Falls.

The City of Beaver Falls police, New Brighton police, the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office, the Beaver County Emergency Services Unit, and K-9 officer Pungo executed a search warrant at 1400 Sixth Ave., Apt. 1 Rear, on Monday, according to Beaver Falls police on Facebook.

Beaver Falls police said multiple items were seized, including approximately two ounces of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, around 30 oxycodone pills, digital scales, three firearms (two stolen and one with an obliterated serial number), marijuana, multiple EBT cards, $324 and multiple rounds of 5.56mm ammunition for an AR-15 style rifle.

Robert Carpenter and Chonte Law were taken into custody and are facing charges, including possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and various firearms charges, according to police.

