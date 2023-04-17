2 in custody after El Paso police shooting near Jaguars strip club

Two people were in custody after an El Paso police shooting and an aggravated assault early Monday near the Jaguars strip club.

No one was injured when gunshots were fired by police at about 2:50 a.m. near the strip club located at 11377 Gateway West Blvd. close to Lee Trevino Drive, police said.

Witnesses told Channel 7-KVIA that they heard someone yelling "shoot me" before gunshots rang out, a car was then leaving the scene when police stopped the vehicle and more gunshots were heard.

Two people were in custody on suspicion of aggravated assault even as an investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit continued, a police spokesman said. No one was hit in the shooting.

The incident is the second officer-involved shooting by the El Paso Police Department in less than a week. A gunshot was fired by an officer during a confrontation with a man with a knife on Altura Avenue on April 11. No one was shot in either case.

