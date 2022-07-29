2 in custody after exchanging fire with police on the Northwest Side overnight, police say

Chicago police said two are in custody after exchanging gunfire with officers on the city’s Northwest Side overnight.

Officers in the area of North Nagle Avenue and West Higgins Avenue saw a traffic accident on the 5200 block of North Nagle Avenue around 3:10 a.m., police said. As they approached the scene, a man fired shots at the officers from inside a vehicle.

An officer returned fire, police said. No injuries were reported.

After the exchange of gunfire, two people then fled from the vehicle on foot westbound through an alley and were placed in custody shortly after, police said.

No additional information was immediately available Friday morning.