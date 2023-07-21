2 in custody on felony drug-related charges following traffic stop in Darke County

Two people are in custody on drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Darke County early Friday morning.

Darke County Sheriff’s deputies pulled a gray Chevrolet Impala over at 2:20 a.m. near the intersection of State Route 49 and Delisle-Fourman Road, a Darke County Sheriff’s spokesperson said.

The basis for the traffic stop was following too closely to another vehicle traveling in the same direction and equipment violations.

Criminal indications were observed during the traffic stop that led to a sheriff’s K9 being deployed to conduct a free-air sniff of the vehicle, according to the spokesperson.

A search of the vehicle resulted in suspected methamphetamine being located.

Juan Hurtado-Gutierrez, 31, and Rayna Brenner, 33, are both facing felony drug possession charges.

Both suspects are in Darke County Jail awaiting arraignment, according to online jail records.

Photo credit to Darke County Sheriff's Office