Juvenile taken in custody after investigation in Trotwood

WHIO Staff

A juvenile is in custody after an investigation in Trotwood.

According to a release from Trotwood, crews responded to a disturbance in the area of Meadowpark Apartments.

As crews were investigating a gunshot was heard, which prompted the call for backup.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident, according to the release.

A juvenile male was taken into custody at the scene Trotwood said, but they did not provide the juvenile’s name.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is still under investigation.



