Juvenile taken in custody after investigation in Trotwood
A juvenile is in custody after an investigation in Trotwood.
According to a release from Trotwood, crews responded to a disturbance in the area of Meadowpark Apartments.
As crews were investigating a gunshot was heard, which prompted the call for backup.
Multiple agencies responded to the incident, according to the release.
A juvenile male was taken into custody at the scene Trotwood said, but they did not provide the juvenile’s name.
No injuries were reported.
The incident is still under investigation.