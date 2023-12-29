2 in custody after ‘known violent offender’ allegedly steals cars in Dayton

Two people are facing charges after they allegedly led police on a chase and caused a crash Thursday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. Dayton officers observed a stolen car being driven by a “known violent offender” who had several active warrants, according to a Dayton police spokesperson.

Officers attempted to stop the orange Dodge Charger but it dove away from officers.

The chase ended in the area of West Second Street and Brooklyn Avenue when the Dodge Charger crashed into a gray Honda Accord.

The crash caused the gray Honda to flip, trapping a woman inside.

Dashcam video obtained by News Center 7 shows someone running from the smokey crash scene.

The driver, a 22-year-old woman, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where she is listed in stable condition, the spokesperson said.

The driver of the stolen Charger and a passenger were both arrested and taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Police said the 19-year-old driver also had a gun he was not legally allowed to possess.

He was booked into Montgomery County Jail.

Police did not provide his identity.

The passenger of the vehicle, described as a 15-year-old male, received a summons to arrest for obstructing official business and resisting arrest, the spokesperson said.

We are working to learn the identity of the suspects involved and will update as new information becomes available.
















