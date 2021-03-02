2 in custody after leading police in pursuit

Kelci McKendrick, Enid News & Eagle, Okla.
·4 min read

Mar. 2—Two people are in custody following a Sunday night pursuit that spanned across Enid, making various turns, running cars off the road, running stop signs and driving in the wrong lanes of traffic.

According to an Enid Police Department report, around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 28, Officer Roberto Norton recognized a maroon Chevrolet S10 as one wanted in reference to two other cases after it turned from Garriott north onto 10th.

The vehicle, driven by 18-year-old Talon Montgomery with 19-year-old Zane Cates in the passenger seat, failed to stop behind the white stop line at 10th and Broadway and instead stopped in the intersection, according to the EPD report.

Norton activated his overhead lights to initiate a traffic stop, and the truck accelerated east on Broadway and north on 11th, at which point Norton activated the siren. From 11th, Montgomery turned west onto Randolph and "accelerated at a high rate of speed," running the stop sign at 10th and Randolph, according to the report. Montgomery turned north on 5th and then west on Elm, continuing across Grand and Van Buren at speeds between 65 and 78 mph in a 30-35 mph zone.

Montgomery turned south on Polk and ran the stop sign at Maple and again at James, then turned east onto Randolph, north onto Quincy and west onto Oak before going north on Van Buren, according to the report. Officer Jacob McKinley caught up and became secondary and called the pursuit.

As Montgomery approached Willow, he crossed the Van Buren median and drove northbound in the southbound lanes, according to the report. The vehicle entered High Point RV Park and turned south on Garland from Willow.

Once it reached Jiffy Trip, Officer Robert Fleer unsuccessfully attempted to deploy stop sticks. Montgomery exited the Jiffy Trip parking lot and headed eastbound in the westbound travel lanes, according to the report. As they neared Oakwood, Norton was able to get back into eastbound lanes.

Montgomery entered the Harbor Freight parking lot, exited north onto Oakwood and then east on Randolph, where the truck ran a car off the road, according to the report. At Johnson, the vehicle entered James eastbound in the wrong lanes.

As there was a potential for oncoming traffic, according to the report, Norton felt it best to follow so the emergency lights would be active for oncoming traffic to yield.

The vehicle went north on Jackson and continued to Oak, where Cates fled on foot to a home in the 800 block of West Walnut, according to the report. Police found Cates hiding inside a closet in the home, and while this was ongoing, two other officers located Montgomery after a brief foot pursuit.

Officers found Cates had approximately 3.3 grams of a white crystalline substance, which Norton recognized to be consistent in appearance with methamphetamine, according to the report, along with a digital scale. Later, Norton was told about a marijuana container with eight unused clear zip lock baggies that were found inside a gym bag Cates had been carrying when he ran, according to the report.

At the vehicle, officers found a passport belonging to Montgomery, along with a debit card that did not belong to either Montgomery nor Cates, according to the report.

Also found was a glass pipe with a bulbous end, several broken pipes and a prescription container that contained approximately eight capsules marked CP over 405 50 mg, which was identified via drugs.com as Methylphenidate Hydrochloride Extended Release 50 mg, according to the report. Methylphenidate is a listed Schedule 2 narcotic in the Oklahoma Controlled Dangerous Substances Act.

During an interview with Montgomery, Norton asked why he ran, whether for the drugs, no license or warrants, to which Montgomery replied "all of the above," according to the report.

Montgomery was arrested on complaints of eluding a police officer, driving without a license, possession of controlled substance, resisting executive officer and stopping in a crosswalk, and his bond was set at $25,000.

Cates was arrested on complaints of obstructing an officer, distribution of controlled substance, possession with intent and possession of paraphernalia, with bond set at $12,500. He also had a warrant out for carrying or possessing a firearm by after delinquent adjudication and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, with that bond set at $8,000.

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

