2 in custody after missing 18-year-old found dead in Union County

Deputies have arrested two people in connection to the death of a missing 18-year-old from South Carolina.

In a news release Wednesday, Union County sheriff’s deputies said they began investigating the disappearance of Kierstyn Williamson on Sunday. Williamson was reported missing by family members in Laurens, South Carolina after being last seen or heard from on the evening of June 30.

Union County deputies believed Williamson to be at a home on Bethphage Lane in Monroe.

After spending 36 hours investigating the circumstances around Williamson’s disappearance, the sheriff said a body believed to be Williamson’s was found Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies took two people into custody in the case and have classified it as a homicide investigation.

Joshua Newton, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice. 22-year-old Victoria Smith has been charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim in this case as they begin to mourn this unimaginable loss,” said Sheriff Eddie Cathey. “Over the past several days, the men and women of the Union County Sheriff’s Office have fully dedicated themselves to this case and ensuring the people responsible for this tragic loss were brought to justice.”

Detectives asked anyone with information to call 911, the UCSO Main Office at 704-283-3789, or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600. Tips can also be submitted via the UCSO’s free app.

