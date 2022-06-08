2 in custody after one person shot, Oxford police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
Two people are in custody after a police investigation in Oxford, Miss.

The Oxford Police Department reported a large police presence Wednesday morning in the area of Delta Dog on University Avenue.

OPD said there was not an active shooter at Delta Dog.

One person was shot but had non-life-threatening injuries.

OPD advised residents to avoid the area during the investigation.

