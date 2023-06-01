2 in custody after reported armed robbery in Riverside

Two people were taken into custody Thursday after a reported armed robbery in Riverside.

Police were dispatched to the 4900 block of Broughton Place on a shooting after two males had reportedly fired a gun and stolen tools from people who were trimming trees in the area, a spokesperson for the Riverside Police Department said.

>> PHOTOS: 2 in custody after reported armed robbery in Riverside

The two men were seen fleeing the area in a black vehicle.

A short time later, a black vehicle occupied by two men was seen near Valley Street and Harshman Road with someone waving guns around.

>> Man in critical condition after being shot in Dayton; police searching for suspect

A plate was given to that vehicle, and it led officers to an apartment nearby where the shooting occurred, the spokesperson said.

Huber Heights police located the vehicle shortly after on Wayne Meadows Circle and both men were taken into custody without incident.

The suspects were identified by the victims as the ones involved in the shooting.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.