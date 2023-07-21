2 in custody after shoplifting complaint at Darke County Walmart

Two people are in custody after a shoplifting complaint at a Darke County Walmart.

Greenville Police Officers were dispatched at 7:27 p.m. to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a shoplifting complaint, a Darke County Sheriff’s spokesperson said.

A male suspect left in a vehicle prior to the officer’s arrival and a description was given. A Darke County Sheriff’s deputy was in the area and found a vehicle matching the description.

A traffic stop was made near the intersection of Greenville-Celina Road and U.S. 127 and deputies contacted the people inside the vehicle.

Greenville Police officers identified one person suspected of stealing from Walmart. A Sheriff’s K9 was also deployed, and a search was conducted. They identified methamphetamine and syringes suspected of containing the drug, according to the spokesperson.

Matthew Gregory, 46 of Springfield, is facing two felony charges, theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Carey Anderson, 46 of Springfield, has been charged with a felony of possession of a controlled substance.

Both are in the Darke County Jail.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office and Greenville Police are both investigating.

Photo credit to Darke County Sheriff's Office