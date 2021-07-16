2 charged in death of man during Hyde Park carjacking
Two suspects have been charged with a violent attempted carjacking that ended with the death of a Vietnam War veteran, Chicago police said Friday.
Two suspects have been charged with a violent attempted carjacking that ended with the death of a Vietnam War veteran, Chicago police said Friday.
Two teenagers were charged in connection to the killing of a 73-year-old Marine Corps veteran who was beaten to death during an attempted carjacking in Chicago on Wednesday.
Shark attacks are to be rebranded as "negative encounters" or "interactions" in an attempt to change the predators' image as a "man-eating monster." Officials in parts of Australia will also refer to "bites," rather than "attacks," as they seek to avoid scaring people away from public beaches. The move comes despite a rise in fatal shark attacks around the world last year, including a series of deaths in Australian waters. A Queensland official told a recent shark conference the state would be u
Federal prosecutors say two California men have been charged with plotting to blow up the Democratic Party’s headquarters in the state capital
Every year we look forward to Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale —the massive discounts on beauty...
We're taking a look at the Bears outside linebackers heading into training camp.
"Anytime you see me, know it's always love."
Maryland prosecutors rested their case Wednesday in a trial to determine whether a man who killed five people at a newspaper is not criminally responsible due to mental illness. The psychiatrist pointed to Ramos' methodical planning prior to the 2018 attack at the Capital Gazette, as well as the discipline he maintained when he had been on probation years earlier for harassment. A defense attorney for Ramos, however, questioned the findings of Dr. Sameer Patel during a cross-examination in the second phase of a trial to determine whether Ramos goes to prison or a maximum-security psychiatric hospital.
Moscow expects the Taliban to fulfill its pledge not to threaten Russia or its allies in Central Asia, the Kremlin envoy on Afghanistan said in an interview published Wednesday. Zamir Kabulov, who met with a Taliban delegation that visited Moscow last week, voiced confidence that the Taliban would focus on securing their gains in Afghanistan and wouldn't try to challenge the countries of the region. "They visited Moscow to offer guarantees on behalf of the Taliban's supreme leadership that the territory of Afghanistan will not be used against the interests of third countries,” Kabulov said in an interview with the state RIA-Novosti news agency.
A new book asks why Sikhs have made it a tradition to help strangers in their darkest moments.
A former Florida deputy was sentenced to 12 years in prison this week after he was convicted of a litany of various charges stemming from allegations that he planted drugs on people he arrested.
The U.S. military once trained some of the Colombian soldiers arrested in connection to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, according to the Pentagon.
A video shown in court shows accused Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz rushing a jail guard, briefly wrestling him to the ground during a November 2018 altercation. (July 15)
Unless a surge of vaccinations took place in the last several days, the Cowboys may not enjoy relaxed COVID-19 protocols in camp.
Filipino social media users rallied online to criticize the Philippine government’s effort to “standardize” adobo, lechon, sinigang and other famous Filipino dish recipes. What happened: On July 9, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) announced BPS/TC 92, a new committee that will develop the Philippine National Standards (PNS) when it comes to preparing Filipino dishes, according to Asian Journal. The team is headed by the founder of Via Mare Corporation, Chef Glenda Barretto, Chef Myrna Segismundo from the Food Writers Association of the Philippines and Chef Raoul Roberto Goco of Hotel and Restaurant Association of the Philippines.
Customs authorities say the alleged money laundering syndicate charged criminal clients a commission of 3% to 5%.
Illinois became the first state to bar police from lying to minors in interrogations. The bill takes effect Jan. 1, 2022.
Hendricks had formed a company called Hendricks Aviation LLC. He and his partner are in custody on sex crime charges.
Former President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed the top U.S. general he had appointed after allegations in a new book that senior uniformed military leaders were deeply concerned about the potential for a coup after the November election and had discussed a plan to resign. According to excerpts obtained by CNN from the upcoming book "I Alone Can Fix It," written by two Washington Post journalists, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley and other senior U.S. military leaders discussed resigning in the event they received orders they considered illegal or dangerous. "I never threatened, or spoke about, to anyone, a coup of our Government ... If I was going to do a coup, one of the last people I would want to do it with is General Mark Milley," Trump said in a statement.
As England's so-called "freedom day" draws near, excitement at the impending end of COVID-19 restrictions is tempered by worries of rising cases and downright fear among the vulnerable. Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to move England to Step 4 - the end of legal lockdown curbs - on Monday. "At some point we've got to find a way to move forward," said Eugene Wild, co-founder of The Cause club in north London which has been shut since March 2020.
Plenty of things separate LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ sequel from the original movie, including the sneakers, in hopes of creating its own legacy.