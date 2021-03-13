2 Dallas police officers arrested in separate incidents, department says

Two Dallas officers were arrested in separate off-duty incidents over Friday and Saturday, the police department announced.

The officers are also on administrative leave from the department pending the outcomes of internal affairs investigations.

Thomas Hartmann, a senior corporal who has been with the department for 11 years, turned himself into the Denton County Sheriff’s Office on Friday to face charges of assault and tampering with a witness, police said in a news release on Saturday. The offense occurred in Aubrey on March 6.

Dallas police didn’t describe the nature of the offense, or if it was connected to police work. Melinda Gutierrez, a department spokesperson, said in an email on Saturday “all of the information available is in our release.”

On Saturday, Senior Corporal Terry Charles was arrested by the Cedar Hill Police Department on the charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, police said. He was taken to Desoto Jail.

He’s been with the department since September 2008, police said.