2 Darke Co. fugitives wanted in connection to homicide investigation arrested in Florida

Two fugitives wanted from Darke County in connection to the homicide of Corey Fleming are now in custody in Florida, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s office.

Fleming, age 30, was reported missing by family to the Union City, Ohio Police Department on August 18, 2022.

Dean M. Baker, age 35, and Ashlee Fletcher, age 37, are both from Greenville and had developed as persons of interest in the homicide of Fleming, the sheriff’s office said.

Both were taken into custody at a truck stop near Ocala, Florida Wednesday night at 10:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Baker is facing third degree felony charges of tampering with evidence while Fletcher has been charged with having weapons while under disability, a fourth degree felony charge, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both are being held in Marion County, Florida jail pending extradition back to Ohio.

Flemming’s body was discovered by investigators in a shallow grave at a commercial farm in Brown Township on August 20, the sheriff’s office said.