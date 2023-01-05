2-day-old baby was kidnapped by mom’s 19-year-old friend, Texas police say

A 2-day-old baby was abducted shortly after arriving home from the hospital, and now a friend of the newborn’s mother faces a felony charge of kidnapping in Texas, according to local news outlets.

The mom told police she had recently brought her infant home when her friend, Kristie Julian, grabbed the baby and ran away, KPRC reported. The Houston Police Department was called to her apartment in central Houston on Friday, Dec. 30.

Authorities found the 2-day-old child at Julian’s boyfriend’s home a few hours after the abduction, according to KPRC.

Julian told officers the baby was hers, KHOU reported, before she was arrested.

The baby was returned safely to his mom, according to KTRK.

Court records show Julian was arrested on Dec. 30 and charged with kidnapping.

“Julian ... did then and there unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly abduct (the baby) ... without his consent, and did restrain (the baby) with intent to prevent his liberation,” authorities said in a criminal complaint.

Julian is being held in the Harris County Jail, records show.

