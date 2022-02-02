2-day-old baby is missing after mom found dead, Tennessee cops say. Amber Alert issued

A newborn child is missing after her mom was found dead in Tennessee, officials said.

An Amber Alert was issued for 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle, who police said was last seen with her mother.

The Memphis Police Department said officers spotted her mom’s body near an abandoned car on Feb. 1. The 27-year-old woman — whom officials didn’t identify in a news release — had been shot, according to preliminary information.

Kennedy was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants.



She is 6lbs. and 17 inches long. She has brown hair and brown eyes.



If you have seen baby Kennedy or know where she can be found call MPD at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/Sh16CZM5ob — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 2, 2022

Now, officials say they are searching for the woman’s young daughter.

Kennedy disappeared from “the area of Sedgewick Drive and Levi Rd in Memphis,” the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation wrote in a Twitter post. The girl is about 6 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

“Kennedy was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants,” officials said on Feb. 2.

State investigators ask people who have information about the baby to call them at 800-824-3463 or Memphis police at 901-545-2677.

