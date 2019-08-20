2 days before he died, Jeffrey Epstein signed a new will putting his $577 million in assets in a trust — $18 million more than he told the court he was worth

FILE PHOTO: U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019. New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS

Reuters





The disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein signed a new will just two days before his death by suicide, court papers obtained by the New York Post show.

The documents were filed August 8 in the US Virgin Islands, and they list holdings that were previously not disclosed, including "Aviation Assets, Automobiles and Boats," which totaled $18.5 million, as well as "fine arts, antiques, collectibles, valuables,'' which have yet to be appraised.

The assets were transferred to a trust called "The 1953 Trust," named after the year he was born. The documents do not list any beneficiaries to the trust.

Epstein, 66, was being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City as he awaited trial on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy. Epstein had pleaded not guilty to the charges, which carried a prison sentence of up to 45 years.

Several lawyers for Epstein's accusers have vowed to pursue justice and say they plan to take legal action against his estate.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

The disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein signed a new will just two days before his death by suicide earlier this month, court papers obtained by the New York Post show.

The documents were filed August 8 in the US Virgin Islands, where Epstein owned two private islands. They valued Epstein's estate at over $577 million, roughly $18 million more than Epstein had stated in court documents related to his bail request.

The documents also mention more than $56 million in cash included in his estate's total worth, according to the Associated Press.

According to the documents, Epstein's will lists holdings that were not previously disclosed in other court documents, including "Aviation Assets, Automobiles and Boats," which totaled $18.5 million, as well as "fine arts, antiques, collectibles, valuables,'' which have yet to be appraised.

The assets were transferred to a trust called "The 1953 Trust," named after the year he was born. The documents do not list any beneficiaries to the trust, though court papers note that Epstein's only potential heir was his brother Mark Epstein, who had legal rights to his assets only if the will had not been filed.

Two other men — Epstein's long-standing employees Darren Indyke, a lawyer, and Richard Kahn, a businessman — were listed as executors of the will and were allotted $250,000 each for their work as well as "reasonable" expenses accrued while on the job.

Read more: The famous connections of Jeffrey Epstein, the elite wealth manager charged with sex trafficking young girls

Epstein, 66, was being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City as he awaited trial on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy. Epstein had pleaded not guilty to the charges, which carried a prison sentence of up to 45 years.

He was found unresponsive in his cell on the morning of August 10. The medical examiner on Friday ruled his death a suicide.

In court documents seen by Business Insider, prosecutors on Monday asked the judge presiding over Epstein's case to dismiss Epstein's indictment in light of his death and added that they had tried to contact "all identified victims" of Epstein's to relay the news of his death.

Several lawyers for Epstein's accusers have vowed to pursue justice and said they would take legal action against his estate, even though Epstein left no beneficiaries to his assets.

"Give his entire estate to his victims," Lisa Bloom, who represents several women who have alleged abuse by Epstein, wrote in an email, according to the AP. "It is the only justice they can get."

NOW WATCH: Nxivm leader Keith Raniere has been convicted. Here's what happened inside his sex-slave ring that recruited actresses and two billionaire heiresses.