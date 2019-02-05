2 Days Left Until Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited (NSE:DHAMPURSUG) Trades Ex-Dividend

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Investors who want to cash in on Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited’s (NSE:DHAMPURSUG) upcoming dividend of ₹3.50 per share have only 2 days left to buy the shares before its ex-dividend date, 08 February 2019, in time for dividends payable on the 01 March 2019. Investors looking for higher income-generating stocks to add to their portfolio should keep reading, as I examine Dhampur Sugar Mills’s latest financial data to analyse its dividend characteristics.

How I analyze a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

How does Dhampur Sugar Mills fare?

The company currently pays out 19% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. The reality is that it is too early to consider Dhampur Sugar Mills as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 9 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

In terms of its peers, Dhampur Sugar Mills produces a yield of 2.1%, which is high for Food stocks.

Next Steps:

Taking all the above into account, Dhampur Sugar Mills is a complicated pick for dividend investors given that there are a couple of positive things about it as well as negative. However, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still offer some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. There are three essential factors you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for DHAMPURSUG’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for DHAMPURSUG’s outlook. Valuation: What is DHAMPURSUG worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether DHAMPURSUG is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

