2 Days Left Until GRP Limited (NSE:GRPLTD) Trades Ex-Dividend

GRP Limited (NSE:GRPLTD) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 2 days time. If you purchase the stock on or after the 14th of August, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 21st of September.

GRP's next dividend payment will be ₹8.00 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of ₹8.00 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, GRP has a trailing yield of 0.9% on the current stock price of ₹890.5. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether GRP has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. GRP has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 11% of its income after tax. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 48% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's not ideal to see GRP's earnings per share have been shrinking at 2.6% a year over the previous five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. GRP's dividend payments per share have declined at 7.5% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy GRP for the upcoming dividend? GRP has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

