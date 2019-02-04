2 Days Left Until A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) Trades Ex-Dividend

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Investors who want to cash in on A.H. Belo Corporation’s (NYSE:AHC) upcoming dividend of US$0.08 per share have only 2 days left to buy the shares before its ex-dividend date, 07 February 2019, in time for dividends payable on the 01 March 2019. Should you diversify into A.H. Belo and boost your portfolio income stream? Well, keep on reading because today, I’m going to look at the latest data and analyze the stock and its dividend property in further detail.

View our latest analysis for A.H. Belo

Here’s how I find good dividend stocks

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

NYSE:AHC Historical Dividend Yield February 4th 19 More

How well does A.H. Belo fit our criteria?

A.H. Belo has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 98%, meaning the dividend is not sufficiently covered by its earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. AHC investors will be well aware the dividend payments are lower today than they were 10 years ago, although the payments have at least been steady. Though this may not be a serious red flag, strong dividend stocks should always strive to increase its payout over time.

In terms of its peers, A.H. Belo produces a yield of 8.1%, which is high for Media stocks.

Next Steps:

If you are building an income portfolio, then A.H. Belo is a complicated choice since it has some positive aspects as well as negative ones. However, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still offer some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. There are three relevant factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is AHC worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether AHC is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on A.H. Belo’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



