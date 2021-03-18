2 days after rampage, Atlanta investigators are still working with Korean officials to find victims' families

Haven Orecchio-Egresitz
·2 min read
Atlanta spa shootings Gold Spa
Reuters/Chris Aluka Berry

  • Investigators are still trying to find families of the four Asian women killed in Atlanta.

  • The department is working with Korean officials to locate and notify next-of-kin.

  • Atlanta police say "nothing is off the table" in the investigation into the shooter's motive.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Atlanta police on Thursday said they are still working to track down the next-of-kin for the four Asian women who were killed at two spas in the city on Tuesday.

Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said during a press conference investigators are working with Korean officials to notify the families of these women before their names are released publicly.

"We need to make sure that we have a true verification of identify so we make the proper next-of-kin notifications," Hampton said.

Police say a total of eight people - six of them Asian women - were killed when Robert Aaron Long carried out a deadly rampage at three salons in Atlanta and nearby Acworth.

Investigators were criticized on Wednesday after Cherokee County law enforcement, who are investigating the Acworth attack, announced Long, 21, told them he had a sex addiction and may have been "lashing out" to eliminate temptation.

The attacks targeted Asian-run spas, leading to the deaths of mostly Asian women, during a time of increased violence against Asian Americans, and some worried the announcement indicated law enforcement wasn't considering them racially-motivated.

Hampton clarified Thursday, though, that Atlanta police have not ruled out anything in terms of Long's possible motive or what charges he may face.

"We had four Asian females that were killed, so we are looking at everything so that we discover and determine what the motive of our homicides were," Hampton said. "Nothing is off the table for our investigation."

Read more: These 14 Republicans could help Democrats pass gun reform legislation after yet another deadly shooting in the US

Hampton noted investigators believe Long frequented both Atlanta spas, Gold Spa beauty salon and the Aromatherapy Spa.

Cherokee officials said Wednesday he also previously visited Young's Asian Massage, the spa attacked in Acworth, as well.

Xiaojie Tan, 49; Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; and Daoyou Feng, 44, were identified as the victims in Acworth. A fifth person, Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, was injured in the shooting and is in stable condition.

"A total of eight innocent lives were violently taken by the hands of one lone killer," Hampton said. "The Atlanta Police department continues to offer our support to the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Streak of new winners to open 2021 likely to continue at Atlanta

    It‘s unusual for the NASCAR Cup Series to run six races to start a season without seeing a repeat winner. Not since 2014, when Kevin Harvick became the first multiple winner in the eighth event of the season, has the series produced six different winners in the first six races. Last year, there were two […]

  • Asian American churches plan acts beyond prayer for healing

    Asian American Christian leaders said Thursday their congregations are saddened and outraged after a white gunman killed eight people — most of them women of Asian descent — at three Atlanta-area massage parlors. Asian Americans were already rattled by a wave of racist attacks amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic across the United States. The lead pastor at Korean Central Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, located a few miles from two of the spas that were targeted, said he will ask congregants during his Sunday sermon to “not just pray, not just worry," because "it’s time for us to act.”

  • Daniel Dae Kim Rips GOP for Voting Against Anti-Asian Violence Resolution

    Actor Daniel Dae Kim appeared before Congress Thursday and didn’t hold back in criticizing GOP lawmakers for failing to back a resolution condemning anti-Asian action across the country. “Hawaii 5-0” and “Lost” star Kim testified in September 2020 at the time the resolution was being debated (it eventually passed, though with no Republican votes). Speaking before the House Judiciary Committee Thursday via a video call, Kim said he was “both honored and dismayed” to be addressing lawmakers again. “Some of you may remember I that I was with you just this past September discussing the importance of diversity in American media,” he said, referencing HR-908. “I was disheartened to find that for a bill that required no money or resources, just a simple condemnation of acts of hate against people of Asian descent, 164 members of Congress–all Republican–voted against it.” Also Read: Biden Denounces 'Vicious Hate Crimes' Against Asian Americans Kim very pointedly said he didn’t think he would be able to change Republican lawmakers’ minds in just one hearing, and instead turned his focus to Democratic politicians who he felt were more likely to support his cause. “I’m not naive enough to think that I’m going to convince all of you to stand up for us — trust me, I’ve seen your voting records. But I am speaking to those to whom humanity still matters,” Kim said. “There are moments in a country’s history that chart its course indelibly for the future. For Asian Americans, that moment is now. What happens right now and over the course of the coming months will send a message for generations to come as to whether we matter.” Kim also pointed out that while the Asian American community in the United States is currently one of the most targeted for hate crimes, it is also a strong and rapidly growing group. He also recalled a conversation he had with a polling pundit during the 2020 election who told him Asian Americans were “statistically insignificant.” Also Read: CNN's Lisa Ling: Why Is Georgia Mass Shooting Not Being Called a Hate Crime? (Video) “We matter,” Kim continued, “whether the country we call home chooses to erase us or include us, dismiss us or respect us, invisibilize us or see us. Because you may consider us statistically insignificant now, but one more fact that has no alternative is that we are the fastest-growing racial demographic in the country. We are 23 million strong, we are united, and we are waking up.” Kim also mentioned the pandemic, which has fueled a rise in anti-Asian sentiment and hate crimes, largely because of former President Trump’s administration’s penchant for calling the coronavirus the “China virus” and blaming it on Asian countries. In fact, Trump called into Fox News and referred to the virus as the “China virus” again the same evening the shootings in Atlanta took place. Also Read: Daniel Dae Kim, Mindy Kaling and More Denounce Atlanta Area Mass Shooting: 'Enough is Enough' “Statistically insignificant literally means we don’t matter,” Kim added. “We as Asian Americans have come to this country because we believe in the American dream. Many of us have succeeded. And some of us are even the frontline healthcare workers upon whom we’ve all come to depend during this terrible pandemic.” Other Asian American celebrities have spoken out against the rise in violence against other members of their community and the incident in Georgia this week — including George Takei, actress Olivia Munn, “The Office” writer and actress Mindy Kaling, and “Crazy Rich Asians” stars Henry Golding and Gemma Chan. Read original story Daniel Dae Kim Rips GOP for Voting Against Anti-Asian Violence Resolution At TheWrap

  • Asian woman fights off attacker on San Francisco street

    A 76-year-old woman from China who fought back against a man who punched her on a downtown San Francisco street corner said the unprovoked attack left her scared and traumatized. Xiao Zhen Zie told KPIX-TV in a tearful interview she was waiting to cross a downtown street on Wednesday when a 39-year-old man punched her without warning and for no reason, one of several recent attacks on elderly Asian Americans in the Bay Area. Speaking in her native Taishanese dialect that was translated by her daughter, Zie said she instinctively responded by hitting the man repeatedly with a wooden stick.

  • Suspect Arrested For Brutally Attacking Two Asian Men in San Francisco

    Two unprovoked attacks attributed to a single suspect in San Francisco on Monday left one 59-year-old Asian man partially blind and another, a 64-year-old Asian man, with life-threatening injuries. Danilo Yu Chang, a Chinese Filipino man living in Vallejo, suffered injuries that nearly left him blind after a man punched him multiple times in the head, reports NBC Bay Area. This is the 2nd incident involving an Asian American getting assaulted I learned about today. This one happened along Market in SF yesterday afternoon.

  • Man, 21, charged with murder in Atlanta-area spa shootings

    Robert Aaron Long of Woodstock, Ga., was arrested Wednesday after seven women and one man were killed. Questions persisted about his motives.

  • Police face backlash over Atlanta-area spa shootings as suspect is formally charged

    The man accused of killing eight people at three Atlanta-area spas on Tuesday has been formally charged. The rampage has sparked outrage in the Asian American community, which has seen a rise in racist violence over the past year, as investigators say it is too early to tell if the attack is racially motivated. CBS News national correspondent Mark Strassmann joined CBSN from Atlanta with the latest.

  • North Korea cuts ties with Malaysia over US extradition

    North Korea on Friday announced the termination of diplomatic ties with Malaysia over its decision to allow the extradition of a North Korean criminal suspect to the United States. The ministry said that it was announcing “total severance of the diplomatic relations with Malaysia, which committed super-large hostile act against (North Korea) in subservience to the U.S. pressure.”

  • A private investigator says The Sun paid him to dig up private information on Meghan Markle and her family

    The Sun hired a famous private investigator to get information on Meghan Markle. He says he accessed her phone and Social Security numbers.

  • Postal Service finds 'no evidence' of Project Veritas' claim that mail workers tampered with ballots in the 2020 election

    The "whistleblower" behind the claims quickly recanted them, and investigators analyzed the ballots and saw no evidence of tampering.

  • A new coronavirus variant found in France can hide from COVID-19 nasal-swab tests

    The French health ministry announced Monday that it has identified a new coronavirus strain, and patients had at first tested negative for infection.

  • The US hasn't authorized AstraZeneca's vaccine for 2 main reasons. That could change in April.

    If the vaccine is found to be safe and effective in US trials, the FDA could authorize it for emergency use next month.

  • Armie Hammer accused of 'violently' raping a woman for more than 4 hours and committing 'other acts of violence' against her

    A woman, identified as Effie, said in a press conference Thursday that she thought the "Social Network" actor "was going to kill me."

  • 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' has a cameo fans have been waiting years to see. Here's how it came together.

    Harry Lennix tells Insider about the journey to bring Martian Manhunter to "Justice League," a role he describes as a "childhood dream come true."

  • Sebastian Stan says he struggled to pay his rent after starring in 'Captain America: The First Avenger'

    Stan and Chris Evans starred in the 2011 film. Years later, he landed his own Marvel show, "The Falcon and the WInter Solider," with Anthony Mackie.

  • LeBron puts Lakers past Hornets 116-105 for 4th straight win

    LeBron James had 37 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers moved back into second place in the Western Conference on Thursday night with their fourth straight victory, 116-105 over the Charlotte Hornets. Dennis Schröder had 22 points and seven assists as the defending NBA champions moved past Phoenix and pulled 1 1/2 games behind the league-leading Utah Jazz with their sixth win in eight games. “We haven't really talked about it,” James said of the conference race.

  • Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have been called 'the prom king and queen of MAGA land.' Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    The couple, who began dating in 2018, just sold their house in the Hamptons for $8 million.

  • Dalton says Bears told him starting quarterback job is his

    The Chicago Bears apparently won’t have a quarterback competition. The former Cincinnati and Dallas QB said Thursday he has been assured the top spot is his and he won’t be competing with veteran Nick Foles. “They told me I was the starter,” Dalton said.

  • White House refuses to call Saudi leader MBS a 'killer' after Biden called Putin one

    A recently declassified US intelligence report said MBS ordered the operation that led to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

  • Rep. Grace Meng accuses Trump and Republicans of 'putting a bull's-eye on the back of Asian Americans across this country'

    Meng grew emotional as she criticized Republicans' rhetoric about COVID-19 amid a sharp rise in anti-Asian violence.