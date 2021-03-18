2 days after rampage, Atlanta investigators are still working with Korean officials to find victims' families

Reuters/Chris Aluka Berry

Investigators are still trying to find families of the four Asian women killed in Atlanta.

The department is working with Korean officials to locate and notify next-of-kin.

Atlanta police say "nothing is off the table" in the investigation into the shooter's motive.

Atlanta police on Thursday said they are still working to track down the next-of-kin for the four Asian women who were killed at two spas in the city on Tuesday.

Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said during a press conference investigators are working with Korean officials to notify the families of these women before their names are released publicly.

"We need to make sure that we have a true verification of identify so we make the proper next-of-kin notifications," Hampton said.

Police say a total of eight people - six of them Asian women - were killed when Robert Aaron Long carried out a deadly rampage at three salons in Atlanta and nearby Acworth.

Investigators were criticized on Wednesday after Cherokee County law enforcement, who are investigating the Acworth attack, announced Long, 21, told them he had a sex addiction and may have been "lashing out" to eliminate temptation.

The attacks targeted Asian-run spas, leading to the deaths of mostly Asian women, during a time of increased violence against Asian Americans, and some worried the announcement indicated law enforcement wasn't considering them racially-motivated.

Hampton clarified Thursday, though, that Atlanta police have not ruled out anything in terms of Long's possible motive or what charges he may face.

"We had four Asian females that were killed, so we are looking at everything so that we discover and determine what the motive of our homicides were," Hampton said. "Nothing is off the table for our investigation."

Hampton noted investigators believe Long frequented both Atlanta spas, Gold Spa beauty salon and the Aromatherapy Spa.

Cherokee officials said Wednesday he also previously visited Young's Asian Massage, the spa attacked in Acworth, as well.

Xiaojie Tan, 49; Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; and Daoyou Feng, 44, were identified as the victims in Acworth. A fifth person, Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, was injured in the shooting and is in stable condition.

"A total of eight innocent lives were violently taken by the hands of one lone killer," Hampton said. "The Atlanta Police department continues to offer our support to the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

