2 Dayton Public Schools bus drivers jailed on gun charges

May 11—Two Dayton Public Schools bus drivers were arrested Wednesday morning on weapons charges after police were called to a fight at the bus garage.

Della D. Stevens, 53, and Dorian D. Stevens, 37, were arrested at the DPS Service Building, 4290 N. James H. McGee Blvd., and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of felony illegal weapons/ordnances on school property. Della Stevens also was jailed on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor, according to jail records and a Dayton Police Department incident report. They have not been formally charged.

Officers were dispatched around 9:15 a.m. to the bus garage on a report of a fight that broke out.

"The remarks of the call said that a weapon may be involved and one of the individuals may have it," the report stated.

A handgun and an automatic handgun were listed as the weapons involved in the report.

Dayton Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli would not discuss the incident and released the following statement:

"The district cannot comment on personnel matters. Please refer any questions to Dayton Police, as they are investigating the incident."

The employment status of the Stevenses is unclear, and it also is unclear what led to the fight.