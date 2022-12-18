2 Daytona Beach men arrested for stealing a trailer in Palm Coast, FCSO says

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men from Daytona Beach carrying drugs and guns while driving a stolen dump trailer.

This happened at around 11:30 a.m. on Pine Lakes Parkway near Wellington Drive.

Deputies said they had spotted the suspects driving down Belle Terre Parkway pulling a black trailer when they noticed it was reported stolen.

Corey Rashad Moore, 26, and Shayne Chyenne Wise, 26, face multiple felony charges for tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed firearm without a permit and for introducing contraband into a prison facility according to FCSO.

Law enforcement said a third person in the vehicle was released from the scene with no charges.

They were booked at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

FCSO said Moore was released after posting $8,500 on five charges.

Wise also was released from the Green Roof Inn after posting a $11,000 bond on six charges.

