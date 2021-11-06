Police on Saturday identified two people who were killed in separate shootings Friday afternoon in two locations in the city.

Central Lubbock shooting

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Friday afternoon shooting in central Lubbock that left one person dead, according to a statement from LPD.

Lubbock Police Officers were called about 4:53 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 4600 block of 50th Street for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found 27 year-old Christopher Guerra with a gunshot wound. Guerra was taken to University Medical Center via ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears there was a verbal altercation between Guerra and 20 year-old Ryan Menegay prior to the shooting, according to police.

Investigators obtained a murder warrant for Menegay Friday evening. Menegay was taken into custody just after 11 a.m. on Saturday without incident.

The investigation is on-going.

South Lubbock shooting

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is also investigating a Friday afternoon shooting in south Lubbock that left one person dead.

Police responded about 4:20 p.m. to the 2100 block of 90th Street for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found 54-year-old Chad Read dead on the scene.

Through the initial course of the investigation, investigators believe there was a verbal altercation between Read and another male related to a domestic incident that turned physical. Shortly after, shots were fired. Police by late Saturday had not identified a suspect.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is on-going.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 2 dead, 1 charged with murder after separate Lubbock shootings