2 dead, 1 critical after shooting in trailer in Whittier

Three men were found shot in a trailer in Whittier early Sunday morning, authorities said. A spokesperson for the Whittier Police Department confirmed with KTLA that shots rang out just after 1:05 a.m. at 13420 Lambert Road. First responders discovered the three men with multiple gunshot wounds; two of them were declared dead on scene while the third was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, according to Whittier police. KTLA 5's Erin Myers reports. (Feb. 11, 2024)

