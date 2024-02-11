2 dead, 1 critical after shooting in trailer in Whittier

Three men were found shot in a trailer in Whittier early Sunday morning, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Whittier Police Department confirmed with KTLA that shots rang out just after 1:05 a.m. at 13420 Lambert Road.

“The shooting occurred inside of a travel trailer that was parked in an auto repair shop parking lot,” the spokesperson said.

First responders discovered the three men with multiple gunshot wounds; two of them were declared dead on scene while the third was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, according to Whittier police.

Three men were found shot in a trailer in Whittier, CA on Feb. 11, 2024. (KTLA)

Authorities on the scene of a deadly shooting in a trailer in Whittier, CA on Feb. 11, 2024. (OnSceneTV)

While the shooting doesn’t appear to be gang related, the victims appeared to have been related, police said.

It is not known if any of the victims had any connection with the auto repair shop. None of them have been identified.

The suspect or suspects remain outstanding. No descriptions have been released.

The scene is expected to be active throughout the morning as police begin their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Whittier Police Department.

