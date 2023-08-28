2 high school students killed, 1 person critically injured in Braddock shooting

Two high school students are dead and a third person is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday night in Braddock.

The Woodland Hills superintendent tells Channel 11 the two victims were high school seniors.

At around 11 p.m., an Allegheny County Housing Authority officer was in the of Margaretta Street and Center Street when he heard multiple gunshots. He found two males who had been shot several times dead on Center Street, according to Allegheny County police.

A third male was located inside a residence with gunshot wounds to the chest and buttocks. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

The school district released the following statement:

Dear students, parents and families of the Woodland Hills School District,

Our hearts are broken this morning as we learn details of the tragic shooting yesterday in Braddock. Incidents like these are what we work tirelessly to prevent. As we pray for and support the families impacted by this violence, we also wanted to make everyone aware of help we can offer through this time. This morning and for the next few weeks, additional services for both students and staff will be present and in place. School must go on, but families who choose to keep their child home to help deal with the loss will have the absence excused.

Our collective grief must today be the anchor that holds us together so we can help our children and each other. The mourning and heart ache we feel must turn our pain into action to stop these violent acts.

Superindentent Dr. Castagna

