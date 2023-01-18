2 dead, 1 critically injured in Philadelphia Chinese takeout shooting

[Source]

Two people were killed and another person was critically injured during a shooting inside a Chinese takeout restaurant in the neighborhood of Southwest Philadelphia.

The three customers were picking up food at Shangri-La restaurant on the 5400 block of Chester Avenue when two shooters fired at least 16 shots shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police responded to the scene and found the three victims lying on the ground bleeding in the customer waiting area of the restaurant.

“All three victims were suffering from gunshots, all were laying on the floor in the customer takeout area, all three victims were unresponsive,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, according to NBC Philadelphia.

The victims — a 43-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old man — were rushed to the hospital. The woman, who was shot in the shoulder, and the younger man, who was shot multiple times throughout his body, were later pronounced dead.

The 20-year-old victim was left in extremely critical condition. He remains unconscious and is “not expected to make it,” according to Fox News.

Police believe the motive behind the shooting might be narcotics, citing prior criminal records of the two male victims, who were half-brothers.

According to police, all three victims lived within a block of the Chinese restaurant at 54th St. and Chester Avenue.

“The last known address we have for all three of these victims, they all live within one block from this Chinese takeout where the shooting took place. So they all live very, very close by,” Small stated.

Surveillance cameras captured two suspects fleeing the scene southbound on 54th St.

According to Small, one shooter wore a gray hooded sweatshirt while the other shooter wore a puffy coat.

Since the beginning of 2023, at least 17 homicides have been reported in the city, according to police data. Philadelphia police are reportedly implementing new plans in an effort to reduce gun violence in the city.

